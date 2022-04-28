Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 2.43.22 PM.png
Victoria Ditkovsky via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD – Two Delaware fugitives were apprehended April 27 during an evening traffic stop in North Wildwood.

The two men, Javiel Rivera, 30, and Kevin Carter, 32, were spotted in a white Dodge Ram work truck near construction sites where burglaries have been reported.

Detective Kopetsky observed the activity and stopped the vehicle. Rivera pretended to be asleep while Carter sat in the driver’s seat. When the officer pressed the men for their identity, Rivera provided a fake name.

Carter was wanted on a fraud charge. Rivera was wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

Carter and Rivera were both arrested and charged with being fugitives from justice. Rivera was arrested and charged for hindering his own apprehension.

The two men are being held at Cape May County Correctional Center and are currently awaiting extradition back to Delaware.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments