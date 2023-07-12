WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Police Department (WCPD) officers were able to arrest and charge three 15-year-olds from Millville, who allegedly drove to Wildwood Crest in a stolen car, with burglarizing three vehicles in the borough.
WCPD officers were dispatched to the area of Monterey and Pacific avenues, at about 5:30 a.m. July 7, for a report that three individuals were attempting to break into cars. When officers arrived, the three juveniles fled on foot, running through backyards. Police were able to set up a perimeter and all three juveniles were taken into custody.
Police said in a press release that their investigation revealed that the three had driven to Wildwood Crest in a vehicle stolen from Millville. The stolen car had its rear, driver-side window broken and the steering column disassembled.
Police said they located three burglarized vehicles in the area from which the juveniles fled. All three vehicles had a broken rear-side window, steering columns disassembled, and ignition wires exposed.
All three juvenile suspects were charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree conspiracy, fourth-degree resisting arrest, and criminal mischief, which is a disorderly persons offense.
They were all charged and released on summonses in accordance with the New Jersey Attorney General’s Juvenile Justice Reform Guidelines.
The incident was investigated by Patrol Officer Jacob Robb, Cpl. Dominic Travesco, Sgt. Matthew Webb, and the Wildwood Crest Detective Division. The WCPD was assisted by the Wildwood Police Department.
WCPD reminds everyone to lock their vehicles and to report suspicious activity to the police.
