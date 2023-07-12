POLICE LIGHTS DAYTIME
WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Police Department (WCPD) officers were able to arrest and charge three 15-year-olds from Millville, who allegedly drove to Wildwood Crest in a stolen car, with burglarizing three vehicles in the borough.

