WILDWOOD CREST – A man who police say twice had driven a dirt bike recklessly to avoid them when they tried to pull him over on it was later arrested, according to a Wildwood Crest Police Department release. 

Police said they arrested Jason Simpkins, 41, Dec. 9 without incident when they spotted him on the dirt bike in the 6900 block of New Jersey Avenue. Two separate Crest officers had attempted to stop Simpkins Dec. 4 on the same bike, but he refused to stop and drove recklessly to escape, according to the release.

Simpkins, of Wildwood Crest, was charged with two counts of eluding, possession of a motor vehicle master key, defaced or altered serial or Vehicle Identification Number, and multiple motor vehicle summonses. 

Simpkins had multiple warrants for his arrest from other jurisdictions and was placed in Cape May County jail pending a bail hearing, according to police.

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are presumed innocent, unless proven otherwise.

