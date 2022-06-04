POLICE LINE POLICE TAPE CRIME SCENE FILE STOCK PHOTO LOGO
WILDWOOD CREST – Police arrested a man on weapons and aggravated assault charges June 2.

Police say they responded to the early morning call that reported a dispute in a car on the 7900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

A female victim told responding officers she’d been assaulted and injured by Quenton Skrine, 27, of Lancaster, Pa. As police arrested Skrine, they discovered a loaded magazine with hollow point bullets. They also found a handgun.

The handgun was reported stolen out of York, Pa., police say.

Skrine was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, receiving stolen property and prohibited weapons and devices.

He is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility while he awaits a bail hearing.

Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

