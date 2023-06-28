COURT HOUSE – A Court House man surrendered to authorities 2.5 months after law enforcement started an investigation into his alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.
According to a press release issued by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police, an investigation started in April related to Christopher P. Miner, 22, after law enforcement received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (N.C.M.E.C.).
At the time, the tip revealed an unidentified subject had downloaded and uploaded various images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
A search warrant on Miner’s residence in Court House was executed, April 5, by a joint law enforcement task force resulting in the seizure of two terabyte HDD drives and one laptop computer.
According to the prosecutor’s release, Miner had used cloud storage services to store and upload child pornography.
As a result of the investigation, May 19, Miner was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree distribution of child pornography.
Miner turned himself into authorities, June 20, and was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.
Sutherland expressed thanks to the agencies involved in the investigation, including the New Jersey State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI – Atlantic City), as well as the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit & Internet Crimes Against Children (I.C.A.C.) Task Force and New Jersey State Police (I.C.A.C.) Task Force, which continues to identify individuals involved in the exploitation of children and who possess or distribute child pornography.
Sutherland urges the citizens of Cape May County to report any information regarding child exploitation or any criminal activity within the community.
Information can be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website at cmcpo.tips, as well as through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net by clicking on anonymous tip, or by contacting Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
