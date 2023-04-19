Byron Troiano Mikulski in Court

Shown are, from left, former Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., Commissioner Steve Mikulski and Mayor Pete Byron during their arraignment March 17.

 File Photos/Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – The next hearing date for Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, Commissioner Steve Mikulski and former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., who were indicted earlier this year on charges accusing them of illegally accepting health benefits in their elected positions, was postponed until May 19.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments