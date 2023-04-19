COURT HOUSE – The next hearing date for Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, Commissioner Steve Mikulski and former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., who were indicted earlier this year on charges accusing them of illegally accepting health benefits in their elected positions, was postponed until May 19.
Court Date for Health Benefits Case Against Wildwood Officials Postponed
Shay Roddy
Reporter
Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
