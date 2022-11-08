Nolan and McClellan.png

Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan, in yellow, speaks to Assemblyman Antwan McClellan after a roundtable discussion on disruptive or dangerous gatherings. 

 Christopher South

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – County Commissioner Leonard Desiderio said the state needs to pass legislation to help towns and regions deal with disorderly gatherings, whether it be on the beaches and boardwalks or on the streets. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments