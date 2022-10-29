Robert Harkins w attorney.jpeg

Robert Harkins, left, with attorney Megan Hoerner in the Cape May County Superior Court, Oct. 28. 

 Shay Roddy

COURT HOUSE – A suspended detective with the county prosecutor’s office appeared in criminal court Oct. 28, but was simply given a new date by the judge so that out-of-court negotiations with prosecutors could continue.

Robert Harkins 2.png

Robert Harkins in court, Oct. 28, 2022.

