MTPD Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township is the largest municipality in the county by land area and second largest by population. Policing the township 24/7 year-round is a challenge of logistics, manpower and budget. Doing so while maintaining a strong commitment of resources to community policing has been a strategy of the township police department and its retiring Chief Christopher Leusner.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments