COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland issued an urgent notice to residents Feb. 13 following a spike in overdose incidents in February.
In just the first two weeks of the month, Sutherland said there were 16 reported overdose cases, two of which resulted in death.
He said he was “gravely concerned” about a rise in overdoses and deaths related “to heroin, counterfeit prescription pills and other IMFs (Illegally Manufactured Fentanyls).”
Data from the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner shows New Jersey with 362 overdose deaths in 2023, as of Feb. 13, the date of Sutherland’s notice, which is an average of eight deaths per day.
The data also shows that the large majority of those who die through drug overdoses are male and range in age from 34 to 54.
Another measure of the growing problem is the number of naloxone incidents. In Cape May County, in 2022, there were 44 drug-related deaths and 176 naloxone incidents. Of those 176 incidents where naloxone was administered, 87% occurred in six areas of the county.
Wildwood had the highest number, with 54; Rio Grande, 25; Villas, 20; Cape May, 19; Court House, 18; and Ocean City, 17.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that timely overdose response is critical, with 56% of individuals who died from an overdose having no pulse when first responders arrived.
Sutherland said, “Fentanyl has been a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses throughout the U.S.”
The CDC noted, in 2021, that the estimated number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. exceeded 100,000 over a 12-month period for the first time.
The exact number reported was 107,622 deaths, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration website, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids, mainly IMFs.
IMFs were initially introduced east of the Mississippi River as adulterants in, or replacements for, white powder heroin. The CDC says that they now are widespread in white powder heroin markets across the country, often pressed into counterfeit pills resembling high-demand drugs, like oxycodone or alprazolam. The CDC report adds that four in 10 IMF-induced deaths also involve a stimulant.
New Jersey State Police report that deaths involving synthetic opioids have been doubling each year since they have been tracking the trends.
Sutherland said investigations into the overdose deaths are greatly aided by having a forensic laboratory as part of the County Prosecutor’s Office. The lab can “speed up the time it takes to identify the illegal substances” and point to potential suspects. He added that the county Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force “is working diligently” with other law enforcement agencies to prevent future tragedies.
One indicator of the depth of the problem in Cape May County comes from the state Health Department, where data shows the county with the highest level of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) by population in the state. NAS is a collection of symptoms caused by a baby’s exposure to certain drugs while in the womb.
In an effort to educate the public about the danger posed by IMFs, the prosecutor’s office deploys the Hope One Mobile Access Unit weekly in county communities. The unit provides assistance and transportation to treatment and recovery facilities. It also brings addiction and other recovery services to the community, Sutherland said.
Thoughts? Questions? Contact the author, Vince Conti, at vconti@cmcherald.com.