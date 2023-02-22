COURT HOUSE — A Cape May County corrections officer arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor was ordered to remain in jail, according to a published report from The Press of Atlantic City.
The Herald previously reported that Jonathan Perez, 33, of Woodbine, was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Superior Court Judge Christine Smith told Perez Feb. 21 that he would remain in jail. According to the Press report, more details of the charges against Perez were given in court.
The prosecution said Perez was arrested after a mother told police Feb. 11 that Perez sexually assaulted her child. The report identified Perez as the minor’s stepfather.
On various occasions between 2020 and Feb. 3, 2023, Perez is alleged to have given the child alcohol and allowed her to watch pornography, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The Press report said Perez had sexual intercourse with the girl, including when the child was at home for virtual school. Perez also allegedly used sex toys and tied the girl’s wrists during the assaults.
The child told her mother about the assaults Feb. 8, the Press article said.
The mother reported the assaults to law enforcement and a sexual assault medical forensic examination was performed at Cape Regional Medical Center. The child was later interviewed by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
Perez allegedly fled to New York before being arrested by New Jersey State Police and lodged in the Atlantic County Jail. Perez has been suspended from his job as a corrections officer at the Cape May County Correctional Facility without pay, pending the outcome of his trial.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.