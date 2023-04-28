COURT HOUSE – A Cape May County grand jury, April 25, formally indicted a Cape May County corrections officer who was arrested in February and charged with first-degree sexual assault on a minor.
CMCo Corrections Officer Indicted on Sexual Assault Charges
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
