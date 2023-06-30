Gerald White in Court

Gerald White, who is accused of causing the deaths of two people and injuring two others at a pop-up car rally in Wildwood in September 2022, is escorted to the defendants’ table at a June 29 hearing for dismissal of charges against him. Superior Court Judge Christopher Gibson denied the motion and set the next hearing date for Aug. 10.

 Christopher South

COURT HOUSE – The court denied the most recent request to dismiss charges against the man accused of causing the deaths of two people during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, Sept. 24, 2022.

