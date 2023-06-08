Charges Filed in Memorial Day Weekend Vehicle Burglaries

North Wildwood Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals who they say were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in the south end of the city May 28.  

NORTH WILDWOOD - On May 28th the North Wildwood Police Department posted on social media an attempt to identify two suspects involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in the south end of the city. After a thorough investigation by officers, detectives and with assistance from the public, they were identified as Daniel R. Harvey (18 y/o) from Havertown, PA and Eric J. Grigorians (18 y/o) from Newtown Square, PA.  

