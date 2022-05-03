Screen Shot 2022-05-03 at 11.13.35 AM.png

CAPE MAY POINT – The Cape May Police Department announced the April 11 arrest of John Linnington will result in charges being brought against him.

Linnington, 30, was involved in an altercation with a female victim in the 400 block of Oak Avenue in Cape May Point. Police did not identify the nature of the relationship between the two individuals.

Linnington is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault by strangulation, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal restraint, terroristic threats, aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.*

Linnington is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending his trial.

*Any charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven guilty.

