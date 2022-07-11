Police Lights 1

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP – A Cape May man was arrested after he fatally struck a man on the side of the road in Gloucester County July 7, the Daily Journal reported.

Brian Caldwell, 48, was headed northbound on Route 55 when he struck another man who was repairing a disabled vehicle. Caldwell was arrested for driving while intoxicated and death by automobile, the Daily Journal said.

The truck struck the back of the Nissan sedan around 12:30 a.m., near mile marker 43.6.

Caldwell is being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

