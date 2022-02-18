CMPD Logo

CAPE MAY - City Council, on a 4-to-1 vote, approved a new contract Feb. 15 with the city’s police lieutenants. The lone no vote came from Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan. 

Since the resolution was a late addition to the agenda, no copy was included in the public package of agenda documents prior to the vote. Sheehan stated that her objection to the contract was that it allowed for overtime and compensatory time for command-level officers on straight salary. 

The argument Sheehan presented, that officers at this rank should not be eligible for such added pay options, evokes memories of the long-protracted controversy that surrounded then Lt. Clarence Lear and Chief of Police Rob Sheehan, brother of Stacy Sheehan. Perhaps remembering the same issues, Mayor Zack Mullock was quick to point out that the contract does not allow compensatory time to be carried over from year to year, also an issue in Lear's use of compensatory time. 

For Stacy Sheehan, salaried officers at the level of the lieutenants should expect to work more than 40 hours per week when the need called for it without the incentives of overtime or compensatory time. Four other members of the council found the contract reasonable, and it passed. 

