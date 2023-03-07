COURT HOUSE – Three current or former elected Wildwood officials, who are charged with illegally accepting health benefits as part of the city job, are scheduled to appear in court this month for a preindictment conference, a court official said.
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., and current Commissioner Steve Mikulski are scheduled for a hearing in front of Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. March 17.
Two court dates set for earlier in the year were rescheduled. The three current or former officials were last in front of the judge in October 2022. Byron, Troiano and Mikulski were charged in June 2022 with theft and tampering with public records.
State prosecutors allege the three fraudulently accepted health benefits to which they were not entitled, since they were not full-time employees of the city.
The state also alleges that while serving as elected officials, they falsified timecards to make it appear as though they worked full days, Monday through Friday.
Deputy Attorney General Brian Uzdavinis is prosecuting the case for the state. Generally, the preindictment conference is the final opportunity to dispose of the case before the state refers it to a grand jury. A grand jury would decide if indictments are warranted.
Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
