collage of wildwood criminally chatged.jpg

Clockwise from upper left: Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, former Wildwood Mayor Ernest Troiano Jr. and Wildwood City Commissioner Steve Mikulski. The trio have been charged with theft and tampering with public records.

WILDWOOD – Former Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano, current Mayor Pete Byron and Commissioner Steve Mikulski were charged with theft and tampering with public records June 24. All three have received health insurance in connection with their work; state officials say that wasn’t legal.  

