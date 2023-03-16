collage of wildwood criminally chatged.jpg

Clockwise from upper left are Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, former Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., and Wildwood Commissioner Steve Mikulski. 

 File Photos

WILDWOOD – Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, Commissioner Steve Mikulski and former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. have each been charged in a 12-count indictment, accusing them of illegally accepting health benefits from the city, the Herald is reporting exclusively. 

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

