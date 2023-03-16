WILDWOOD – Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, Commissioner Steve Mikulski and former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. have each been charged in a 12-count indictment, accusing them of illegally accepting health benefits from the city, the Herald is reporting exclusively.
editor's pick
BREAKING: Wildwood Officials Indicted in Health Benefits Case
Locations
Shay Roddy
Reporter
Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
- Wildwood - Responding to the Del Haven spouter who is deregulating guns and what does that mean ? Here in NJ we have the most stringent gun regulations in the nation even the new carry law is way over regulated...
- North Wildwood - Democrats are pushing to make four-day workweeks federal law. The change will give Americans more time "to live, play, and enjoy life more fully outside of work. Love it.
- Avalon - This is news? Nope it’s just the tip of the iceberg with Biden and china. Members of the Biden family received more than $1 million in payments from accounts related to Hunter Biden’s business...
- Cape May County - I’ve had enough. I’m just going to say it. Jeff Van Drew doesn’t care about the well-being of his district unless it is politically advantageous for him. He and our local officials are spreading...
- Sea isle city - There have been 6 meetings since December 13 and Mr Edwardi has made ONLY 1 of them. How can he say he is representing the people of the community. Why is he allowed to stay on the council? Isn’t...