An appellate court determined a case against Jerry Rosado should be dismissed due to the statute of limitations. Rosado was arrested in April 2022 for the sexual assault of Susan Negersmith, 32 years after her death on the night of the alleged incident in Wildwood. The appellate court found prosecutors are barred from charging Rosado with sexual assault, since the limitations period expired in 1995. He had been held in custody since his April arrest.

TRENTON -- An appellate court tossed a sexual assault case prosecutors brought last spring against a man they said raped a young female tourist in Wildwood in 1990. 

SHENKUS

Deputy Public Defender Eric Shenkus represented Jerry Rosado. 

