COURT HOUSE - Former Cape May City Councilman Chris Bezaire was sentenced March 18 to 45 days minus credit for the 13 days he already served in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
The 32 remaining days will most likely be served without any further confinement or jail time. Bezaire will most likely be required to wear a monitoring device.
Superior Court Judge BernardDeLurysentencedBezaireon two fourth-degree offenses to which he pleaded guilty in September.Bezairewas originally charged with cyber harassment, invasion of privacy, stalking, and contempt, related to an ex-girlfriend. Later, additional charges were brought concerning the harassment of a second woman.
Bezaire was arrested June 16, just months after taking office as a member of City Council. He served 13 days in the county jail. No grand jury was ever presented with the case due to a plea agreement in which Bezaire pleaded guilty to the stalking and contempt charges in exchange for removing the other alleged offenses.
In so doing, Bezaire avoided indictment on a third-degree charge, which would've resulted in the automatic loss of his council seat and put him at risk for a three- to five-year sentence of incarceration if convicted.
At the time of Bezaire’s arrest, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland emphasized the seriousness of the crimes and the potential for significant incarceration in a press release. Sutherland’s office did not respond to questions about the plea arrangement when it was agreed to.
On social media, some expressed disappointment at the sentence. The final sentence was called “a slap on the wrist” by one of the women Bezaire was accused of harassing. Another woman who posted to the Impeach Chris Bezaire Facebook page said, “I’m amazed that violence against women is still seen as a minor offense.”
Bezaireis to report to the county jail by March 25 for the installation of the monitoring device. At the sentencing,DeLurysaid it was at the discretion of the Sheriff’s Office to allow an electronic ankle bracelet as opposed to confinement.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.