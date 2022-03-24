AVALON - Gregory Armstrong was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the Avalon Police Department during the Avalon Borough Council meeting March 23. Armstrong was sworn in to his new position by Mayor Martin Pagliughi.
“Greg has been a tremendous asset to the Avalon Police Department and he earned this promotion”, Pagliughi said. “In fewer than ten years he advanced from a Class II officer to the rank of Sergeant with exemplary dedication to service. Avalon has one of the finest police departments in the state of New Jersey thanks to dedicated leadership from individuals like Greg Armstrong”.
Armstrong is a graduate of Stockton University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He began his law enforcement career in 2013 with the Cape May Police Department and was hired the following year as a full time patrolmen by the Avalon Police Department.
Armstrong was assigned to the Detective Bureau after three years of service. He received specialized training in interview and interrogation, internal affairs, and remains a certified instructor at the Cape May County Police Academy.
Armstrong is a resident of Upper Township, New Jersey.
