Avalon Police January 31 Photo 2.jpg

A surveillance photo, provided by Avalon Police Department, shows two masked men unlawfully entering a residential home in the borough. Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department. 

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - An Avalon home was victim to a brazen burglary and theft Jan. 30, while the residents were present.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments