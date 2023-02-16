A surveillance photo, provided by Avalon Police Department, shows two masked men unlawfully entering a residential home in the borough. Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department.
AVALON - An Avalon home was victim to a brazen burglary and theft Jan. 30, while the residents were present.
Police asked for help in identifying two individuals in hoodies and masks who were caught on a security camera entering the home twice, as well as a vehicle in the home's driveway, and taking items from both the home and vehicle.
The Herald checked back with Avalon police to get an update on the investigation. Police Chief Jeffrey Christopher said, “Our detectives continue to investigate the case and will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.”
Christopher added that there were no significant updates for public release at this time.
The burglary was made easier due to the fact that the door to the residence was unlocked. Avalon police used the incident to demonstrate the importance of locking residences, even when home. Vehicle theft is also often a crime of opportunity aided by a failure to lock the vehicle.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.