VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 581 calls, averaging a total of 83 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of 11 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
1-11-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4
Traffic Enforcement - 3
Public Services – 44
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas
1-12-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 32
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – Chestnut Lane, Fishing Creek
1-13-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 38
Domestic Violence Incidents - 4
Simple Assault – W. New Jersey Ave., Villas
Fraud – Yerkes Ave., Shawcrest
1-14-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 50
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Cove Dr., North Cape May
Fraud – Franklin Ave., North Cape May
1-15-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 51
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Nantucket Dr., Cold Spring
DWI – Bayshore & E. Drumbed Rds., Villas
1-16-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 51
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Homes Ave., North Cape May
Fraud – S. Andrielle Lane, Erma
1-17-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 35
Public Services - 67
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Narcotic Drug Laws – Mindy Ave., North Cape May
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
1/11/21
- Jahkime Blake/31, Phila., PA - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
- Kelly A. Young/30, Villas, NJ - Theft, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Contempt of Cour
1/12/21
- Diane M. Mahon/57, North Cape May, NJ- Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
1/13/21
- Katrina T. Gaskins/25, Vineland, NJ - Simple Assault
- Luis D. Rodriguez/35, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
- Donald G. Riggins/41, Fishing Creek, NJ – Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose
1/14/21
- Falisha L. McCarney/39, Cape May Court House, NJ - Criminal Mischief
1/15/21
- Rachel M. Harkin/32, Marmora, NJ - Contempt of Court
- John C. Stewart 3rd/47, Villas, NJ - DWI
1/17/21
- Isaiah E. Bowman/22, Atlantic City, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Contempt of Court
- Stephen S. Warner/35, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
