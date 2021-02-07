LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 581 calls, averaging a total of 83 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of 11 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

1-11-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4

Traffic Enforcement - 3

Public Services – 44

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas

1-12-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 32

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – Chestnut Lane, Fishing Creek

1-13-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services - 38

Domestic Violence Incidents - 4

Simple Assault – W. New Jersey Ave., Villas

Fraud – Yerkes Ave., Shawcrest

1-14-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 50

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Cove Dr., North Cape May

Fraud – Franklin Ave., North Cape May

1-15-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 51

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Nantucket Dr., Cold Spring

DWI – Bayshore & E. Drumbed Rds., Villas

1-16-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 51

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Homes Ave., North Cape May

Fraud – S. Andrielle Lane, Erma

1-17-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 35

Public Services - 67

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Narcotic Drug Laws – Mindy Ave., North Cape May

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

1/11/21

  • Jahkime Blake/31, Phila., PA - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
  • Kelly A. Young/30, Villas, NJ - Theft, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Contempt of Cour 

1/12/21

  • Diane M. Mahon/57, North Cape May, NJ- Contempt of Domestic Violence Order 

1/13/21

  • Katrina T. Gaskins/25, Vineland, NJ - Simple Assault
  • Luis D. Rodriguez/35, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
  • Donald G. Riggins/41, Fishing Creek, NJ – Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose 

1/14/21

  • Falisha L. McCarney/39, Cape May Court House, NJ - Criminal Mischief  

1/15/21

  • Rachel M. Harkin/32, Marmora, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • John C. Stewart 3rd/47, Villas, NJ - DWI

1/17/21

  • Isaiah E. Bowman/22, Atlantic City, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Contempt of Court
  • Stephen S. Warner/35, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

