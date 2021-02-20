COURT HOUSE - During the week of Dec. 14-20, 2020, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 592 calls for service, averaging 84 per day.
According to a release, during the week, eight adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, December 14, 2020:
Driving Under the Influence – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH
Aggravated Assault – Eldredge Avenue, Del Haven
Tuesday, December 15, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Avalon Blvd, Swainton
Wednesday, December 16, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Burglary – West Anna Street, Whitesboro
Theft – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Walsh Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Vermont Avenue, Rio Grande
Fire Call – Jackson Street, Green Creek
Thursday, December 17, 2020:
Theft – Williams Street, Rio Grande
Theft – Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande
Threats – Route 9 South, Mayville
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Romney Place, CMCH
Friday, December 18, 2020:
Burglary – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft – North Beach Road, Reeds Beach
Motor Vehicle Crash – Pershing Avenue, Burleigh
Burglary – Whippoorwill Lane, Dias Creek
Saturday, December 19, 2020:
Harassment – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – South Main Street, CMCH
Resisting Arrest – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, December 20, 2020:
Driving Under the Influence – Route 47 North, Goshen
Threats – West Main Street, Whitesboro
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Stacy Benigno, 52, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 14th by Patrolman Young and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Andrew I. Harris, 37, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 14th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.
Branden Manyak, 27, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 15th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Refusal to Submit to ID Procedures.
Robert F. Ross, 31, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on December 18th by Corporal Hagan on an active warrant.
Andrew I. Harris, 37, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 19th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Emergency Communication Radio While Committing a Crime.
Dana M. Starrett, 33, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 19th by Patrolman Russ and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Distribution of Prescription Legend Drugs 5-100 Doses.
Travis J. Werner, 26, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 19th by Patrolman G. Eskander and charged with Simple Assault and Resisting Arrest.
Krystel M. Arana-Capella, 30, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 20th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.