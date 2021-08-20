ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 21 indictments Aug. 17.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Steven Humanick was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and one in the third degree. The Stone Harbor incident fits the definition of domestic violence.
Joseph E. Sabasteanski faces two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and resisting arrest, along with a fourth-degree count for aggravated assault.
Omarian McNeal, Donald T. Hatcher, Dawan R. Hawkins, and Dashaw I. Hawkins were jointly indicted on two second-degree counts of robbery and conspiracy.
Jeffrey Ortiz faces two fourth-degree counts for certain person and unlawful possession of a weapon. Ortiz was convicted of arson, in Passaic County, and was found in possession of a knife.
Pedro R. Plasencia-Gonzalez was indicted on one count of fourth-degree theft.
Richard D. Irons and Ashley R. Sharp were jointly indicted on one count of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl. Irons was also named in a second count for possession of the same drug three days after their joint arrest.
Raymond J. Blum allegedly illegally entered a 2007 Mercury SUV, leading to an indictment for third-degree burglary.
William Selmi Jr. was indicted on fourth-degree cyber harassment related to activity in Wildwood, from October 2020 to July 2021.
Kelleigh Tommassello was named in a five-count indictment for theft by deception, second degree, three counts of fourth-degree forgery, and one count of fourth-degree stalking.
Jorge Aviles-Morales faces three second-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and certain person. Aviles-Morales was convicted in 2011 of possession of a CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.
Pedro L. Cortes-Curbelo was indicted on two third-degree counts of burglary and theft.
Joseph E. Harris faces three counts of fourth-degree certain person. Harris was convicted in 2010 of aggravated assault in New York and in 2015 in the county of distribution of a CDS. He was in possession of a machete, a bowie knife, and a hatchet.
Eric B. Green was indicted on seven counts - two counts of second-degree possession with intent to distribute a CDS within 500 feet of public property, two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, two counts of third-degree theft, and one count of financial facilitation of criminal activity, third degree.
Vincent C. Oglesby and Ashley A. Ankney were jointly indicted on two counts of second-degree conspiracy. Ankney also faces a third-degree count of hindering apprehension. Oglesby was named in three additional counts for second-degree robbery and burglary, along with third-degree theft.
Gary T. Hall was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree criminal mischief. These related to a July incident in Ocean City.
Brendan M. Bergman was indicted for third-degree assault of an Ocean City police officer.
Jeremia Quiles-Negron was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Stephen Roe Jr. and Casey M. Colter were jointly named on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl and cocaine.
James J. Edger was named in a fourth-degree count for throwing bodily fluids at a county sheriff’s officer.
Kimberly E. Counsellor faces three fourth-degree counts for possession of a CDS, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The drug in question was pregabalin, an anticonvulsant.
Miguel Castillo-Hernandez was indicted on one count of third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl.