DIAS CREEK - At approximately 6:30 p.m. April 8, the Middle Township Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to Cooks Beach Road, in Dias Creek, for a reported assault.
According to a release, upon their arrival, they discovered that a 22-year-old male victim was stabbed when he was attacked by three individuals.
During the investigation conducted by the Middle Township Police Department Major Crimes Unit and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Alisha Seda-Natal, 18, and two juveniles, all of whom are from Wildwood, were arrested.
Seda-Natal and both juveniles were charged with attempted murder, a first-degree crime, conspiracy to commit murder, a first-degree crime, and aggravated assault, a second-degree crime.
Middle Township Emergency Medical Services (EMS) took the victim to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.