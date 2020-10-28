CAMDEN - The owner of a Wildwood Crest pizzeria was sentenced Oct. 28 to 15 months in prison for filing false income tax returns, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.
According to a release, Giuseppe D’Arancio, 61, of Court House, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to an information charging him with five counts of filing a false income tax return for tax years 2012-2016. Judge Rodriguez imposed the sentence in Camden federal court.
According to the documents filed in the case and statements made in court:
D’Arancio and another individual owned and operated a pizzeria and kept two sets of accounting books. For tax years 2012-2016, D’Arancio knowingly filed false tax returns, which underreported the pizzeria’s taxable income by approximately $1.2 million. As a result, D’Arancio failed to pay more than $425,000 in income taxes.
In addition to the prison term, Judge Rodriguez sentenced D’Arancio to one year of supervised release and ordered him to pay $507,246 in restitution to the IRS.
U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.