WILDWOOD - At approximately 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1, the Wildwood Police Department received a 911 call reporting a subject attempting to steal a motor vehicle in the 100 block of East Hildreth Avenue.
According to a release, officers arrived and learned that the victim started his vehicle and returned to his residence while allowing the car to warm up. In the meantime, the actor, Danial Dombkowski, 29, of Wildwood, entered the unlocked vehicle and began backing out of the parking space when an alert neighbor confronted him. After a brief altercation, Dombkowski exited the vehicle and was stopped by police a short distance away.
As a result of this investigation, Dombkowski was charged with theft (third degree) and possession of marijuana (disorderly persons offense). He was additionally issued motor vehicle summonses for driving while suspended and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.
Dombkowski was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with New Jersey Attorney General Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
