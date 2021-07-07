NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department took a report of a bag that was just stolen from a chair on the beach at 12th Avenue July 5, at approximately 12:11 p.m.
According to a release, officers canvassed the area for the suspect and observed him walking off of the beach at 16th Avenue. Officers were able to locate the suspect, Keith Press, 18, of Wildwood, attempting to hide behind a grill on the 500 block of east 17th Avenue.
Further investigation revealed Press committed two other beach bag thefts before this. Officers were assisted by lifeguards from the North Wildwood Beach Patrol in this investigation.
Press was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft. He was processed and placed on a warrant, in accordance with State of New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines, and was transported to the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.