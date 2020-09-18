COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, along with Chief Christopher Leusner, of the Middle Township Police Department, announced an ongoing investigation into Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford, for invasion of privacy, child pornography, and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to a release, the Gloucester Township Police Department arrested Gregory Mahley Sept. 9 after mirrors were found in girls bathroom stalls, at the Glen Landing Middle School, in Gloucester Township. Mahley was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (manufacturing of child pornography), third-degree invasion of privacy, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (Possession of Child Pornography). He was then lodged in the Camden County Correctional Center.
The Gloucester Township investigation revealed that Mahley, a commercial HVAC technician employed by Multi-Temp Mechanical, Inc., located in Westville, had been contracted by the Gloucester Township Board of Education to perform heating ventilation and air conditioning services. While working at the middle school, Mahley was found secretly recording females using the girls bathroom. During the investigation, officials seized numerous electronic devices from Mahley’s residence and vehicle and discovered the recordings of juvenile and adult victims.
As a result of that investigation and the cooperation of Mahley’s employer, Multi-Temp Mechanical, additional school districts have been identified where Mahley has performed HVAC services to include the Cape May County Technical High School, the Middle Township School District, and the administrative office of the Cape May County MUA. Upon receiving this information, Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Middle Township Police Department immediately initiated a joint investigation with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if Mahley has committed any crimes while providing HVAC services to schools and commercial buildings, in Cape May County.
According to Prosecutor Sutherland, this joint investigation is ongoing, and he wants to reassure the residents of Cape May County that the above schools have been thoroughly checked and no mirrors or recording devices have been located.
Sutherland urges anyone who may have information related to Mahley or this investigation to contact the Middle Township Police Department, at (609) 465-8700, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, (609) 465-1135, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, (609) 465-2800.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.