OCEAN VIEW - The New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's assistance with identifying two men who allegedly stole items from a liquor store.
According to the New Jersey State Police Facebook page, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19, the suspects entered the Seaville Tavern, in Ocean View. The suspects picked up large bottles of alcohol and placed them under their clothing before leaving the store without paying for the items. They exited the store and fled the scene in an orange station wagon, with an unknown license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Antonino Polimeni or Trooper Michael Pantaleon, at the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station, at (609) 861-5698.
Anonymous tips are welcome.