WILDWOOD - Wildwood Board of Commissioners, during its Dec. 8 meeting, authorized a contract with Axon Enterprises for police body-worn cameras. 

According to a resolution, the city needs to purchase the cameras for $88,596, with supporting equipment, support, accessories, and warranty, under the State of New Jersey Cooperative Purchasing Program 

