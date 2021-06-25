ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 13 indictments June 22.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Francisco J. Delao-Garcia was indicted for second-degree sexual assault on a child under the age of 13. He also faces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
Welner A. Reyes was indicted for exhibiting a false government document, third degree, as well as uttering a false instrument, fourth degree.
Angela Butterworth and Richard Allen were jointly indicted for conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card, each count third degree, and two counts for theft and theft of a credit card, each count fourth degree.
Regina M. Demalavez faces a fourth-degree shoplifting count for taking over $299 worth of merchandise from the Rio Grande Walmart.
David V. Grasso was indicted for fourth-degree aggravated assault on a Lower Township police officer.
Nicholas M. Yagecic, Jason J. Wolf, and Pedro N. Cruz were named in a 12-count indictment. All three are named in two second-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS crime.
All were also named in a third-degree count for receiving stolen property, a Walther 9mm handgun, and all share two conspiracy counts, one in the second degree and one in the third.
Yagecic was named independently on two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute. The controlled substances were marijuana and hashish.
Wolf was named in three counts, of which two are third degree for eluding police and hindering apprehension, while one is fourth degree for obstructing the administration of law.
Cruz faces a third-degree count for hindering apprehension and a fourth-degree count for obstructing the administration of law.
Alisha M. Seda-Natal was named in a seven-count indictment. She faces three first-degree counts for robbery, employing a juvenile in a crime and conspiracy with unindicted co-defendants.
The indictment also contains a second-degree count for conspiracy, two third-degree counts for aggravated assault, and one fourth-degree count for aggravated assault.
Michael D. Smith faces three third-degree counts: two for aggravated assault and one for terroristic threats.
Gregory W. Straub was indicted on two fourth-degree counts for theft and unlawful theft of a credit card.
Dustin Johnson faces three fourth-degree counts for criminal trespass. Between April 30 and May 6, Johnson trespassed on the property of three motels in Wildwood, per the indictment.
Randy Growalt was convicted of sexual assault, in 2002, in Atlantic County. He is required to register with local law enforcement because of that conviction.
Growalt faces two third-degree counts for failure to register in Ocean City and for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Edward F. Zink was indicted for fourth-degree aggravated assault on a Middle Township police officer.
Bradford A. Artis and Shannon L. Artis were indicted on three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a belt.
Bradford Artis was also named in a fourth-degree count for tampering with physical evidence.