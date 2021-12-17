Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments Dec. 14.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Christine M. Ripp was indicted for two third-degree counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a hammer. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Maureen P. Gray, Jose R. Reyes, Maura L. McCaffrey, and William R. Ford were independently indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. In each case, the CDS was methamphetamine. Reyes was also in possession of fentanyl, according to the indictment.
Gerald L. Gaines faces a fourth-degree count for violation of community supervision for life. Gaines left his residence and cut off his GPS tracking bracelet in Wildwood, per the indictment.
Alvaro Sacramento faces second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
William J. Garofalo was indicted on one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Paul E. Koscinski is currently incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Facility. He was indicted on three second-degree counts for death by auto, violation of health and public safety law, and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death. Two other counts in the indictment were third-degree endangering an injured victim and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
Earnest R. Grey faces six separate third-degree counts. Four are for theft and two for burglary.
Nyejai H. Price faces a single count of fourth-degree assault by auto. The indictment adds that Price was driving while intoxicated.
Rocco L. Murro was indicted for third-degree shoplifting.
Sayal S. Sawaged was named in a second-degree count for luring and a third-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child. The indictment relates to a July incident in Sea Isle City.
Michael B. Dibiasio was indicted for fourth-degree aggravated assault.
John Papale faces a two-count indictment for fourth-degree aggravated assault on an emergency room technician and third-degree circulating a false report of impending disaster.
Oley E. Rowell was indicted for exhibiting a false government ID, third degree, and uttering a forged instrument, fourth degree.
Thomas J. Furey and Samantha Hamilton were jointly indicted on two third-degree counts of theft and conspiracy to commit theft.