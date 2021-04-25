VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 757 calls, averaging a total of 109 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of five arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
4-5-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services – 62
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief –Bayridge Rd., North Cape May
DWI – Franklin & E. Greenwood Aves., Villas
4-6-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 78
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
DWI – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring
4-7-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 25
Public Services - 69
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Criminal Mischief – W. Weber Ave., Villas
4-8-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 30
Public Services - 119
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
4-9-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 51
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
4-10-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 47
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
4-11-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 68
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
DWI - Breakwater Place & Hadtke Dr.
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
4-5-21
- Cory A. Gaskins/31, Fishing Creek, NJ - DWI, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked, Driving Without Driver's License, Exam Etc. Contempt of Court
- Marquis D. Harden/32, Mays Landing, NJ – Harassment, Burglary, Criminal Mischief
4-6-21
- Linda S. Eitel/61, Cape May, NJ - DWI, DWI in a School Zone, Possession of CDS, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
4-8-21
- Theresa M. Gilmore/38, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
4-11-21
- Timothy E. Colfer/57, Rehoboth Beach, DE - DWI, Assault by Auto, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.