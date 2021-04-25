LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 757 calls, averaging a total of 109 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of five arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

4-5-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services – 62

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief –Bayridge Rd., North Cape May

DWI – Franklin & E. Greenwood Aves., Villas

4-6-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 78

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

DWI – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring

4-7-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 25

Public Services - 69

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Criminal Mischief – W. Weber Ave., Villas

4-8-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 30

Public Services - 119

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

4-9-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 51

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

None

4-10-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3 

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 47

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

None

4-11-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 68

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

DWI - Breakwater Place & Hadtke Dr.

Weekly Adult Arrest Report 

4-5-21

  • Cory A. Gaskins/31, Fishing Creek, NJ - DWI, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked, Driving Without Driver's License, Exam Etc. Contempt of Court                                                            
  • Marquis D. Harden/32, Mays Landing, NJ – Harassment, Burglary, Criminal Mischief                                                           

4-6-21

  • Linda S. Eitel/61, Cape May, NJ - DWI, DWI in a School Zone, Possession of CDS, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator

4-8-21

  • Theresa M. Gilmore/38, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court           

4-11-21

  • Timothy E. Colfer/57, Rehoboth Beach, DE - DWI, Assault by Auto, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments