N. Wildwood July 4, 2021, Assault Suspect

North Wildwood police are asking the public to help identify a suspect they say assaulted two victims July 4. 

 Courtesy of the North Wildwood Police Department

NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department has been conducting an investigation and is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect who assaulted two victims July 4, at approximately 11:46 p.m., in the area of Seventh Avenue and JKF Boulevard.  

According to a release from the police department, those with information regarding the identity of this suspect are asked to contact the North Wildwood Police Department, at 609-522-2411, or email the Detective Division, at detectives@nwpd.org 

The public can also do so anonymously by using the TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777. 

