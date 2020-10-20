WILDWOOD - At approximately 2:30 a.m. Oct. 19, officers from the Wildwood Police Department's Uniformed Patrol Division came into contact with two subjects engaged in a verbal dispute within the 3200 block of New Jersey Avenue.
According to a release, during the course of the investigation, Kevin Finnegan, 33, of Villas, was placed under arrest for possessing a prohibited weapon; namely, a spring-assisted knife. During a search incident to arrest, Finnegan was additionally found to possess a second spring-assisted knife, distribution quantities of suspected methamphetamine, distribution quantities of suspected heroin, over 100 individual prescription medication pills, an amount of suspected marijuana, and items commonly utilized to package these types of narcotics for street-level distribution.
The second subject, Jamie Arrington, 29, whose last known address is in Middlesex, was also arrested after being found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, narcotics paraphernalia, multiple hypodermic syringes, and a gravity-assisted folding knife, which is a prohibited weapon.
As a result of this investigation, Finnegan was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine over a half ounce with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school (two counts), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a certain public place (two counts), possession of over 100 doses of a prescription legend drug, possession of a prohibited weapon (two counts), possession of marijuana, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
Due to the discovery of distribution quantities of narcotics on his person, approximately $870 in Finnegan’s possession, at the time of his arrest, was seized as proceeds of illicit activity and will be submitted for forfeiture.
Finnegan was ultimately lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center on a warrant complaint pending court.
Arrington was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic syringes, and possession of a prohibited weapon. These charges were placed on a summons complaint, and Arrington was released, in accordance with New Jersey Bail Reform Guidelines.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.