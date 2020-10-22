CAMDEN - A Marmora man was sentenced to 180 months in prison Oct. 22 for distributing approximately 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine and thousands of pills containing heroin and/or fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.
According to a release, Joseph Servidio, also known as “Joey Electric,” 60, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine. Judge Kugler imposed the sentence Oct. 22, in Camden Federal Court.
According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:
Law enforcement sources have identified Servidio as a member of La Cosa Nostra (LCN), the Mafia. Servidio distributed pills that contained heroin and/or fentanyl, along with conspirator Carl Chianese. The pills they distributed were stamped with markings that made them look similar to prescription opioid pills (Oxycodone or Percocet).
Servidio and Chianese were also involved in the distribution of multiple-ounce quantities of crystal methamphetamine. Servidio and Chianese sold the pills and crystal methamphetamine on multiple occasions to an FBI undercover agent, in exchange for cash payments.
In total, Servidio was responsible for the distribution of over 200 grams of fentanyl and heroin and approximately 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Chianese, 80, was sentenced by Judge Kugler, in March, to 10 years in prison and ordered to forfeit the firearm and U.S. currency, as part of the sentence imposed.
Salvatore Piccolo, 68, another member of the Philadelphia LCN who sold crystal methamphetamine to the FBI undercover agent, was sentenced by Judge Kugler, in November 2019, to 150 months in prison.
In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced Servidio to five years of supervised release.
U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr., Newark Field Office, with the investigation leading to the sentencing.
The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Askin, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s, in Camden.