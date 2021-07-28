NORTH WILDWOOD - At approximately 11:40 p.m. July 22, a burglary was reported by the owner of a residence on the 200 block of W. Third Avenue.
According to a North Wildwood Police Department release, two suspects had entered the owner’s garage and left, heading south. Approximately 40 minutes later, at 12:22 a.m., the owner saw the suspects in the area of 15th and Delaware avenues. North Wildwood Police officers Vincent DeRitis and Patrick Minardi arrived on scene, and after further investigation, arrested the suspects, Naishon Price and Kandace Langford.
Naishon Price, 18, and Kandace Langford, 18, both of Wildwood, were charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft. Price and Langford were both placed on warrants, in accordance with State of New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines and were transported to the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.