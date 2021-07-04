NORTH WILDWOOD - An attempted robbery was reported to the Wildwood Police Department at approximately 1:23 a.m. June 28.
According to a release, it was determined the incident occurred in the area of 25th and Surf avenues. Two victims reported they were walking in the area when four men exited a vehicle and approached them.
The victims stated they were grabbed and pushed to the ground as the four men went through their pockets. The four men got back into their vehicle and headed south into Wildwood.
Wildwood police stopped a vehicle that matched a description from the victims on Schellenger Avenue, but the victims were unable to make a positive identification at that time. Further investigation by North Wildwood police detectives, including video surveillance, revealed the four men were the same four men from the traffic stop in Wildwood. All four were arrested at North Wildwood Police Headquarters July 2, where they were processed and placed on summonses, in accordance with State of New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
Dashaw Hakins, 18, Dawan Hawkins, 20, Omarian Mcneal, 19, and Donald Hatcher, 19, all of Whitesboro, were charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.