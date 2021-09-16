WILDWOOD CREST - Patrol officers Sept. 11 were dispatched to the beach for a man assaulting a juvenile.
According to a release from the Wildwood Crest Police Department, officers were able to locate the individual in question, Gregory Bostard, 52, of Court House, on the beach, in the area of Toledo Avenue. While officers were investigating the incident, police say Bostard became uncooperative and attempted to leave the scene. Bostard was told he was under arrest; however, police say he refused to comply and a struggle ensued.
Bostard was eventually taken into custody. During the struggle, one of the officers sustained minor injuries.
During the continuing investigation, police say it was learned that Bostard had grabbed the juvenile victim around the throat and choked off the victim’s airway. The victim was evaluated by Wildwood Crest Rescue.
Bostard was charged with obstruction of justice, aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a juvenile, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Bostard was placed on a warrant and transported to Cape May County Correctional Facility, awaiting a bail hearing.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.