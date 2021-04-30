BURLEIGH - Members of the Middle Township Patrol Division responded to Cape Regional Medical Center April 15, for a report of a subject who had been shot in the chest with a nail gun.
According to a release, the victim Thomas Stansbury, 58, of Villas, was then transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, for further treatment.
During the course of the investigation by the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit, it was learned that the accused, Stephen Calfine, 44, also of Villas, purposefully shot the victim in the chest while they were on a job site, in Burleigh. He then attempted to push the victim off the second story of the unfinished building they were constructing.
Calfine was then arrested by members of the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit and charged with attempted murder, first degree, aggravated assault, second degree, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third degree. Calfine was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Stansbury was discharged from the hospital after being treated for his injuries.
