MTPD Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Sept. 21-27, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 581 calls for service, averaging 83 per day. During the week a total of 11 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, September 21, 2020:

Fraud - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, September 22, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 9 South, Burleigh 

Thursday, September 24, 2020:

Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Golf Club Road, Burleigh

Harassment - Blackburn Ave, Burleigh

Trespassing - Garnet Street, Whitesboro

Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Friday, September 25, 2020:

Theft - Corson Street, Rio Grande

Burglary - Fishborn Street, Whitesboro

DWI - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Saturday, September 26, 2020:

DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Shoplifting - Staples, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, September 27, 2020:

MV Burglary - South 2nd Street, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - South 2nd Street, Rio Grande

Theft - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Sept. 21-27

Mailyn Y. Cecilia, 26, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Detective Martin and charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Burglary and Conspiracy.

Bridget M. Perez, 37, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Detective Martin and charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Burglary and Conspiracy.

Laura B. Turner, 57, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Patrolman Karge and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Francisco Diaz, 48, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Thomas A. Merlino, 30, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Josue Fonseca-Juarez, 43, from Mays Landing, NJ was arrested on September 24th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Joseph W. Palmisano, 38, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 25th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active Warrant.

Michael P. Dougherty, 45, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 25th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active Warrant.

Raymond Paradise, 66, from Avalon, NJ was arrested on September 25th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Criminal Mischief.

Patrick J. Woods, 70, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 25th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Heather L. Carnuccio, 40, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 26th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments