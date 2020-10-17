COURT HOUSE - During the week of Sept. 21-27, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 581 calls for service, averaging 83 per day. During the week a total of 11 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, September 21, 2020:
Fraud - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, September 22, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Thursday, September 24, 2020:
Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Golf Club Road, Burleigh
Harassment - Blackburn Ave, Burleigh
Trespassing - Garnet Street, Whitesboro
Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Friday, September 25, 2020:
Theft - Corson Street, Rio Grande
Burglary - Fishborn Street, Whitesboro
DWI - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Saturday, September 26, 2020:
DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Shoplifting - Staples, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, September 27, 2020:
MV Burglary - South 2nd Street, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - South 2nd Street, Rio Grande
Theft - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Sept. 21-27
Mailyn Y. Cecilia, 26, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Detective Martin and charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Burglary and Conspiracy.
Bridget M. Perez, 37, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Detective Martin and charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Burglary and Conspiracy.
Laura B. Turner, 57, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Patrolman Karge and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Francisco Diaz, 48, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Thomas A. Merlino, 30, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Josue Fonseca-Juarez, 43, from Mays Landing, NJ was arrested on September 24th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Joseph W. Palmisano, 38, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 25th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active Warrant.
Michael P. Dougherty, 45, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 25th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active Warrant.
Raymond Paradise, 66, from Avalon, NJ was arrested on September 25th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Criminal Mischief.
Patrick J. Woods, 70, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 25th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Heather L. Carnuccio, 40, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 26th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.