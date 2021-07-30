WILDWOOD CREST - Officers July 22, at 5:13 p.m., responded to the area of Cardinal Road and Atlantic Avenue, for a report of a disorderly person in a parking lot.
According to a Wildwood Crest Police Department release, the suspect, Christopher Stonelake, 32, of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, was located in the area, where police say he was found to be highly intoxicated, uncooperative and confrontational with officers while they investigated the incident. Due to Stonelake’s conduct, he was placed under arrest. He resisted the officers, who sustained minor injuries during the struggle.
Stonelake was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, and disorderly conduct, and then lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, as per bail reform guidelines.
Officers July 24, at 5:37 p.m., responded to the area of 5700 Ocean Avenue, for a report of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance outside the hotels in the area.
When officers arrived, they observed a subject matching the description given and determined it was Stonelake once again.
Stonelake had been released from the correctional facility and, again, appeared highly intoxicated while yelling obscenities, according to police. Police say was placed under arrest a second time and, once again, struggled with the officers while resisting arrest. No officers were injured during this incident.
Stonelake was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and was later released on a summons with a future court date, as per bail reform guidelines.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.