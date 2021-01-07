WASHINGTON - A Cape May man was one of several arrested during the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, led by President Trump loyalists, NJ.com reported.
Leonard Guthrie was one of 10 charged with unlawful entry, as stated in a Jan. 7 release from U.S. Capitol Police.
The incident interrupted the vote to accept the Electoral College results declaring Joe Biden as president-elect.
As of Jan. 6, 52 people were arrested in connection to the incident, including 26 on the Capitol grounds. Fourteen police officers were injured.
One woman, identified as a protestor, was shot and killed by police, and three others died after suffering medical emergencies related to the breach, the report continued.
