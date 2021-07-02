RIO GRANDE - Officers from the Middle Township Police Department’s Patrol Division, at approximately 6:05 p.m. June 29, responded to the 1700 block of Route 47 south, in Rio Grande, for the report of a carjacking.
According to a release, the 81-year-old victim reported an unknown Hispanic man, described as approximately 5-foot, 8-inches tall, clean-shaven, and with short hair, got into the driver’s seat of his running vehicle while he was sitting in the front passenger seat waiting for his wife. The unknown subject then told him to exit the vehicle, and the victim refused. At this time, the victim reported the accused threatened him, stating he had a gun, although there was never a gun displayed during the incident.
The unknown subject then began to drive away from the parking lot, with the victim still inside the vehicle. The victim reported a physical altercation occurred while the vehicle was in motion, at which time the accused stopped the vehicle. The victim then reported the accused reached over, opened the passenger door, and pushed him out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.
The victim’s vehicle was later located in Trenton.
This incident is under investigation by the Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone with information on this case or may have witnessed this incident is urged to contact the Middle Township Police Department, at 609-465-8700, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.