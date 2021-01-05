STONE HARBOR - At approximately 4:02 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020, the Stone Harbor Police Department responded to a report of motor vehicle theft involving a 2021 BMW X5 sport utility vehicle.
According to a release, video of the incident showed an unknown person arriving at the scene in the dark-colored sedan and quickly entering the sport utility vehicle at approximately 3:08 p.m. before leaving the area.
This is an active investigation by the Stone Harbor Police Department, with assistance from the New Jersey State Police and Newark (NJ) Police Department. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles, keep their property secure, and report any suspicious activity to the police.
Anyone having any information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Stone Harbor Police Department, at (609)368-2111.