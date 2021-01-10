VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 2,947 calls, averaging a total of 96 calls per day. Police also made a total of 40 arrests during this period.
According to a release, below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
Week of 12-1-20 (6 days)
Non-Criminal Incidents - 14
Fire Related Calls - 11
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4
Traffic Enforcement - 61
Public Services – 292
Domestic Violence Incidents - 12
Aggravated Assault – Matthews Ave., Villas
Burglary – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – Ridgewood Ave., Villas
Fraud – Englewood Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – E. Weber Ave., Villas
Fraud – Linda Anne Ave., North Cape May
Fraud – Bucknell Ave., Villas
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – New England Rd., Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Schellengers Landing Rd., Cold Spring
DWI – Tabernacle & Seashore Rds., Erma
Week of 12-7-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 38
Fire Related Calls - 6
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 5
Traffic Enforcement - 80
Public Services - 565
Domestic Violence Incidents - 7
Theft – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Simple Assault – Shunpike Rd., Cold Spring
Simple Assault – Hughes Ave., North Cape May
Fraud – Lower Twp.
Fraud – Erma Lane, Erma
Fraud – E. Bates Ave., Villas
Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – Timber Lane, Erma
Criminal Mischief – Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest
Criminal Mischief – E. Virginia Ave., Villas
DWI – Rose Hill Pkwy & Howland Ave., Cape May
DWI – Ocean Dr., Cold Spring
Week of 12-14-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 29
Fire Related Calls - 11
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 9
Traffic Enforcement - 63
Public Services - 335
Domestic Violence Incidents - 8
Robbery – Star Ave. & Fulling Mill Rd., Villas
Robbery – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Burglary – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas
Burglary – Route 9, Erma
Motor Vehicle Theft – Jennings Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Cove Dr., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Pinetree Dr., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Maple & Woolson Rds., Villas
DWI – Matthews Ave. & Bayshore Rd., Villas
Week of 12-21-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 39
Fire Related Calls - 10
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 6
Traffic Enforcement - 62
Public Services - 408
Domestic Violence Incidents - 8
Aggravated Assault – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Theft – Pontaxit Ave., Fishing Creek
Simple Assault – Ellery Rd., Villas
Simple Assault – Gordon Terrace, North Cape May
Fraud – Linden Lane, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief – Route 109, Cold Spring
Narcotic Drug Laws – Pirate Rd., Villas
DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas
DWI – Charles St. & Fishing Creek Rd., Fishing Creek
DWI – Tabernacle & Seashore Rds., Erma
Week of 12-28-20 (4 days)
Non-Criminal Incidents - 35
Fire Related Calls - 6
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 54
Public Services - 252
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Old Mill Dr., North Cape May
Theft – Gorham Ave., North Cape May
Theft – Washington Blvd., Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Whildam Ave., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Whildam Ave & Washington Blvd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Howland Ave., Cape May
DWI – Bayridge Rd., North Cape May
DWI – Beachhurst Dr., Cape May
December Adult Arrest Report
12/1/20
- Michael J. Carracillo/36, Somers Point, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
- Jahkime Blake /31, Phila., PA – Fugitive from Justice
- Matthew M. Britton/28, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
- William J. Atkinson/37, Villas, NJ – Terroristic Threats
- Jahkime Blake /31, Phila., PA - Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
12/2/20
- Roy S. Boatman/43, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
12/3/20
- Allison M. Aaron/38, North Wildwood, NJ - Theft, Theft by Deception, Assumes False Identity
- Darnell M. Riley/49, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault
12/4/20
- Michael C. Brady/52, North Cape May, NJ - Aggravated Sexual Assault, Contempt of Court
- Linda S. Eitel/61, Cape May, NJ - DWI, Possession of CDS, Under the Influence of CDS Without a Prescription, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense Methamphetamine >= ½ oz., Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
12/6/20
- Scott M. Harris/40, Villas, NJ - DWI
12/7/20
- Joseph W. Palmisano/38, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
12/8/20
- Melissa K. Shute/47, Cape May, NJ – Simple Assault
- Robert H. Shelton Jr./37, Whitesboro, NJ - Contempt of Court
12/9/20
- Zoey Q. Defala/24, North Cape May, NJ - Assault
12/11/20
- Lucian Sav/40, North Cape May, NJ - DWI
- Randall Holt/19, Villas, NJ – Endangering the Welfare of a Child
12/12/20
- Manndel E. Mobley/47, Williamstown, NJ - Contempt of Court
- David J. Guy Jr./52, North Cape May, NJ - DWI
12/14/20
- John B. Zagiel, III/33, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order,
- John B Zagiel, III/33, Erma, NJ - Criminal Trespass
12/15/20
- Joseph T. Kelly, IV/31, Villas, NJ – Possession of CDS, Weapon Possession, Weapon Possession Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
12/16-20
- Jessica K. Smith/33, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Weapon Possession, Weapon Possession Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Unlawful Possession of 5 or more Units of Drug Stramonium Prep
- Joseph T. Kelly, IV/31, Villas, NJ – Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Weapon Possession Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Conspiracy, Hindering Prosecution
12/17/20
- James R. Hyndman/39, Erma, NJ - Simple Assault
- Michael J. Labenz/38, Villas, NJ - Robbery, Possession of CDS
12/18/20
- Susan I . Remer/61, Villas, NJ - DWI
12/19/20
- Shae L. Cassidy/29, Villas, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
- Thomas D. Davis/29, Whitesboro, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Driving Without Driver's License, Exam Etc.
- Ashley A. Voncolin/36, Villas, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana
12/21/20
- Xavier D. Primavera/22, North Cape May, NJ – Terroristic Threats, Harassment While Imprisoned or on Probation, Possession of Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, Cyber Harassment
12/22/20
- Patience L. Meehan/29, Villas, NJ - DWI
12/23/20
- Jose J. Gonzalez/46, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
- Regina M. Demalavez/34, Villas, NJ - Burglary, Theft
- Jesus Lopez-Cruz/30, Villas, NJ - DWI, Driving Without Driver's License, Exam Etc.
12/24/20
- Tara L. Klecz-Dombkowski/30, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault
- Brittany L. Faircloth/23, Del Haven, NJ - Simple Assault
12/26/20
- Paul I. Ellerkamp/27, North Wildwood, NJ - DWI
12/28/20
- John A. Chew/ 50, Villas, NJ - DWI
12/29/20
- Joann B. Greenstein/61, North Cape May, NJ - DWI
12/30/20
- Anthony P. Caffarella 25, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes Contempt of Court
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.