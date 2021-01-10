LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 2,947 calls, averaging a total of 96 calls per day. Police also made a total of 40 arrests during this period. 

According to a release, below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

Week of 12-1-20 (6 days)  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 14

Fire Related Calls - 11

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4

Traffic Enforcement - 61

Public Services – 292

Domestic Violence Incidents - 12

Aggravated Assault – Matthews Ave., Villas

Burglary – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring

Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Fraud – Ridgewood Ave., Villas

Fraud – Englewood Rd., North Cape May

Fraud – E. Weber Ave., Villas

Fraud – Linda Anne Ave., North Cape May

Fraud – Bucknell Ave., Villas

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Fraud – New England Rd., Cold Spring

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Schellengers Landing Rd., Cold Spring

DWI – Tabernacle & Seashore Rds., Erma

Week of 12-7-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 38

Fire Related Calls - 6

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 5

Traffic Enforcement - 80

Public Services - 565

Domestic Violence Incidents - 7

Theft – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Simple Assault – Shunpike Rd., Cold Spring

Simple Assault – Hughes Ave., North Cape May

Fraud – Lower Twp.

Fraud – Erma Lane, Erma

Fraud – E. Bates Ave., Villas

Fraud – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Fraud – Timber Lane, Erma

Criminal Mischief – Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest

Criminal Mischief – E. Virginia Ave., Villas

DWI – Rose Hill Pkwy & Howland Ave., Cape May

DWI – Ocean Dr., Cold Spring

Week of 12-14-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 29

Fire Related Calls - 11

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 9

Traffic Enforcement - 63

Public Services - 335

Domestic Violence Incidents - 8

Robbery – Star Ave. & Fulling Mill Rd., Villas

Robbery – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Burglary – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas

Burglary – Route 9, Erma

Motor Vehicle Theft – Jennings Ave., Villas

Simple Assault – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Cove Dr., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – Pinetree Dr., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Maple & Woolson Rds., Villas

DWI – Matthews Ave. & Bayshore Rd., Villas

Week of 12-21-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 39

Fire Related Calls - 10

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 6

Traffic Enforcement - 62

Public Services - 408

Domestic Violence Incidents - 8

Aggravated Assault – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Theft – Pontaxit Ave., Fishing Creek

Simple Assault – Ellery Rd., Villas

Simple Assault – Gordon Terrace, North Cape May

Fraud – Linden Lane, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief – Route 109, Cold Spring

Narcotic Drug Laws – Pirate Rd., Villas

DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas

DWI – Charles St. & Fishing Creek Rd., Fishing Creek

DWI – Tabernacle & Seashore Rds., Erma

Week of 12-28-20 (4 days)  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 35

Fire Related Calls - 6

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 54

Public Services - 252

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Old Mill Dr., North Cape May

Theft – Gorham Ave., North Cape May

Theft – Washington Blvd., Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Whildam Ave., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Whildam Ave & Washington Blvd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Howland Ave., Cape May

DWI – Bayridge Rd., North Cape May

DWI – Beachhurst Dr., Cape May

December Adult Arrest Report 

12/1/20

  • Michael J. Carracillo/36, Somers Point, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
  • Jahkime Blake /31, Phila., PA – Fugitive from Justice
  • Matthew M. Britton/28, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • William J. Atkinson/37, Villas, NJ – Terroristic Threats
  • Jahkime Blake /31, Phila., PA - Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia

12/2/20

  • Roy S. Boatman/43, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order

 12/3/20

  • Allison M. Aaron/38, North Wildwood, NJ - Theft, Theft by Deception, Assumes False Identity
  • Darnell M. Riley/49, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault

 12/4/20

  • Michael C. Brady/52, North Cape May, NJ - Aggravated Sexual Assault, Contempt of Court
  • Linda S. Eitel/61, Cape May, NJ - DWI, Possession of CDS, Under the Influence of CDS Without a Prescription, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense Methamphetamine >= ½ oz., Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test

 12/6/20

  • Scott M. Harris/40, Villas, NJ - DWI

 12/7/20

  • Joseph W. Palmisano/38, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court

 12/8/20

  • Melissa K. Shute/47, Cape May, NJ – Simple Assault
  • Robert H. Shelton Jr./37, Whitesboro, NJ - Contempt of Court

 12/9/20

  • Zoey Q. Defala/24, North Cape May, NJ - Assault

 12/11/20

  • Lucian Sav/40, North Cape May, NJ - DWI
  • Randall Holt/19, Villas, NJ – Endangering the Welfare of a Child

 12/12/20

  • Manndel E. Mobley/47, Williamstown, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • David J. Guy Jr./52, North Cape May, NJ - DWI

 12/14/20

  • John B. Zagiel, III/33, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order,
  • John B Zagiel, III/33, Erma, NJ - Criminal Trespass

  12/15/20

  • Joseph T. Kelly, IV/31, Villas, NJ – Possession of CDS, Weapon Possession, Weapon Possession Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator

 12/16-20

  • Jessica K. Smith/33, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Weapon Possession, Weapon Possession Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Unlawful Possession of 5 or more Units of Drug Stramonium Prep
  • Joseph T. Kelly, IV/31, Villas, NJ – Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Weapon Possession Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Conspiracy, Hindering Prosecution

 12/17/20

  • James R. Hyndman/39, Erma, NJ - Simple Assault
  • Michael J. Labenz/38, Villas, NJ - Robbery, Possession of CDS

 12/18/20

  • Susan I . Remer/61, Villas, NJ - DWI

 12/19/20

  • Shae L. Cassidy/29, Villas, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
  • Thomas D. Davis/29, Whitesboro, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Driving Without Driver's License, Exam Etc.
  • Ashley A. Voncolin/36, Villas, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana

 12/21/20

  • Xavier D. Primavera/22, North Cape May, NJ – Terroristic Threats, Harassment While Imprisoned or on Probation, Possession of Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, Cyber Harassment   

 12/22/20

  • Patience L. Meehan/29, Villas, NJ - DWI

 12/23/20

  • Jose J. Gonzalez/46, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
  • Regina M. Demalavez/34, Villas, NJ - Burglary, Theft
  • Jesus Lopez-Cruz/30, Villas, NJ - DWI, Driving Without Driver's License, Exam Etc.

 12/24/20

  • Tara L. Klecz-Dombkowski/30, Villas, NJ – Simple Assault
  • Brittany L. Faircloth/23, Del Haven, NJ - Simple Assault

 12/26/20

  • Paul I. Ellerkamp/27, North Wildwood, NJ - DWI

 12/28/20

  • John A. Chew/ 50, Villas, NJ - DWI

 12/29/20

  • Joann B. Greenstein/61, North Cape May, NJ - DWI

12/30/20

  • Anthony P. Caffarella 25, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes Contempt of Court

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

